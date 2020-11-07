Jailed human rights lawyer Sotoudeh given furlough: Iran judiciary

Jailed human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh has been granted temporary release, the Iranian judiciary’s Mizan Online news website reported on Saturday.
“Sotoudeh... has been released temporarily with the consent of the prosecutor in charge of women’s prisons,” the website said.
The UN had called on Iran to free Sotoudeh, a winner of the European Parliament’s Sakharov prize, as well as other political prisoners excluded from a push to empty jails amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Last Update: Saturday, 07 November 2020 KSA 15:48 - GMT 12:48