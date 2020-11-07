NEWS
Jailed human rights lawyer Sotoudeh given furlough: Iran judiciary

In this Nov. 1, 2008 file photo, Iranian human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, poses for a photograph in her office in Tehran, Iran. (AP)
AFP, Tehran Saturday 07 November 2020
Jailed human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh has been granted temporary release, the Iranian judiciary’s Mizan Online news website reported on Saturday.

“Sotoudeh... has been released temporarily with the consent of the prosecutor in charge of women’s prisons,” the website said.

The UN had called on Iran to free Sotoudeh, a winner of the European Parliament’s Sakharov prize, as well as other political prisoners excluded from a push to empty jails amid the coronavirus pandemic.

