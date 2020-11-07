NEWS
Lebanon’s Aoun says will seek evidence over US sanctions on Bassil

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun speaks during a news conference in Baabda. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Beirut Saturday 07 November 2020
President Michel Aoun said that Lebanon would seek evidence and documents from the United States that led Washington to impose sanctions on Friday on prominent Christian politician and his son-in-law Gebran Bassil.

Aoun asked the country’s caretaker foreign minister to obtain the evidence and documents that should be submitted to Lebanon’s judiciary “to take the necessary legal measures”, said a statement on Saturday seen by Reuters and posted by the presidency on its Twitter account.

