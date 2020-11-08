Arab world leaders congratulate Joe Biden on US election win

Leaders of the Arab world congratulated Joe Biden on Saturday for winning the US presidential election over incumbent President Donald Trump.
Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on winning the US elections. Our sincere wishes for further development and prosperity for the American people. The UAE and USA are friends and allies with a strong historic partnership that we look forward to strengthening together.— محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) November 7, 2020
Congratulations to the President-Elect of the United States @JoeBiden and Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris . We look forward to strengthening our five-decade enduring and strategic relations. pic.twitter.com/DiBiXu7JMh— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 7, 2020
Congratulations to President-Elect @JoeBiden and VP-Elect @KamalaHarris. I look forward to working with you on further advancing the solid historic partnership between Jordan and the United States, in the interest of our shared objectives of peace, stability and prosperity pic.twitter.com/Q5qN565nGa— عبدالله بن الحسين (@KingAbdullahII) November 7, 2020
I extend warmest congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden, a friend and trusted partner in the cause of building a better Iraq. We look forward to working to achieve our common goals and strengthening peace and stability in the entire Middle East.— Barham Salih (@BarhamSalih) November 7, 2020
His Majesty Sultan #Haitham_Bin_Tarik has sent a cable of congratulations to US President-elect #Joe_Biden. His Majesty expressed his sincere congratulations to him for gaining confidence of the US people and electing him as a president for the next presidential term. pic.twitter.com/Ttge75tt2V— وكالة الأنباء العمانية (@OmanNewsAgency) November 7, 2020
On behalf of the Sudanese people, I congratulate @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris for their election as President & Vice President. Looking forward to working closely with them both to continue building bridges of friendship and cooperation between our two nations and countries.— Abdalla Hamdok (@SudanPMHamdok) November 7, 2020