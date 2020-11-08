Arab world leaders congratulate Joe Biden on US election win

Leaders of the Arab world congratulated Joe Biden on Saturday for winning the US presidential election over incumbent President Donald Trump.

Following are their words to Biden in tweets and official statements carried by state news agencies:

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan said in a tweet: “Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on winning the US elections. Our sincere wishes for further development and prosperity for the American people. The UAE and USA are friends and allies with a strong historic partnership that we look forward to strengthening together.”

Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on winning the US elections. Our sincere wishes for further development and prosperity for the American people. The UAE and USA are friends and allies with a strong historic partnership that we look forward to strengthening together. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) November 7, 2020

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, UAE's Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai said in a tweet: “Congratulations to the President-Elect of the United States Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. We look forward to strengthening our five-decade enduring and strategic relations.”

Congratulations to the President-Elect of the United States @JoeBiden and Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris . We look forward to strengthening our five-decade enduring and strategic relations. pic.twitter.com/DiBiXu7JMh — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 7, 2020

Jordan's King Abdullah bin al-Hussein said in a tweet: “Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and VP-election Kamala Harris. I look forward to working with you on further advancing the solid historic partnership between Jordan and the United States, in the interest of our shared objectives of peace, stability and prosperity.”

Congratulations to President-Elect @JoeBiden and VP-Elect @KamalaHarris. I look forward to working with you on further advancing the solid historic partnership between Jordan and the United States, in the interest of our shared objectives of peace, stability and prosperity pic.twitter.com/Q5qN565nGa — عبدالله بن الحسين (@KingAbdullahII) November 7, 2020

Iraq’s president Barham Salih said in a tweet: “I extend warmest congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden, a friend and trusted partner in the cause of building a better Iraq. We look forward to working to achieve our common goals and strengthening peace and stability in the entire Middle East.”

I extend warmest congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden, a friend and trusted partner in the cause of building a better Iraq. We look forward to working to achieve our common goals and strengthening peace and stability in the entire Middle East. — Barham Salih (@BarhamSalih) November 7, 2020

Oman's sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said expressed in a letter his “sincere congratulations to President-elect Biden for gaining the confidence of the American people,” and wished him “success in leading the friendly American people towards further progress and welfare,” state news agency reported.

The Sultan also wished for the “friendship and cooperation” between the Oman and the US to grow.

His Majesty Sultan #Haitham_Bin_Tarik has sent a cable of congratulations to US President-elect #Joe_Biden. His Majesty expressed his sincere congratulations to him for gaining confidence of the US people and electing him as a president for the next presidential term. pic.twitter.com/Ttge75tt2V — وكالة الأنباء العمانية (@OmanNewsAgency) November 7, 2020

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun wrote to Biden congratulating him for winning the presidential election and for “winning the American people’s trust.” He also wished for the return of balance in Lebanese-American relations during his term, the presidency tweeted.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi congratulated Biden in a statement and stressed “the aspiration for cooperation and joint action to strengthen Egyptian-American strategic ties.”

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said in a tweet: “On behalf of the Sudanese people, I congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their election as President and Vice President. Looking forward to working closely with them both to continue building bridges of friendship and cooperation between our two nations and countries.”

On behalf of the Sudanese people, I congratulate @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris for their election as President & Vice President. Looking forward to working closely with them both to continue building bridges of friendship and cooperation between our two nations and countries. — Abdalla Hamdok (@SudanPMHamdok) November 7, 2020

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump, becomes 46th president of United States

Trump doesn't concede to President-elect Biden, says election 'far from over'

Joe Biden wins US presidency: All you need to know about the 77-year-old politician

Palestinians welcome Trump exit, but are cautious about newly elected Biden

Incoming US President Biden may differ with Israel’s Netanyahu on Iran, settlements

Last Update: Sunday, 08 November 2020 KSA 00:38 - GMT 21:38