Iran hopes for a change in ‘destructive’ US policies under Biden’s presidency

Tehran hopes to see a change in Washington’s “destructive” policies, Iran’s first vice president Eshaq Jahangiri said on Saturday, after Democrat Joe Biden won the US presidential election over incumbent President Donald Trump.

“I hope we will see a change in the destructive policies of the United States… finally… the era of Trump and his adventurous and belligerent team is over,” Jahangiri said on Twitter.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Tensions between Iran and the US have escalated since Trump pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran in 2018 as part of a “maximum pressure” campaign.

Biden, who was vice president under President Barack Obama when the nuclear deal was reached, has pledged to rejoin the accord if Iran returns to complying with it.

The people of Iran will not forget the impact of the Trump administration’s sanctions on their lives, nor the killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, Jahangiri added.

Tensions reached an all-time high in January when a US airstrike on Baghdad killed Soleimani, the top commander of the elite Quds Force, the overseas arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

Iran hopes that under a Biden administration, the country would be able to rescue its currency from record lows and its battered economy from further collapse.

Read more:

Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump, becomes 46th president of United States

Joe Biden wins US presidency: All you need to know about the 77-year-old politician

Incoming US President Biden may differ with Israel’s Netanyahu on Iran, settlements

Palestinians welcome Trump exit, but are cautious about newly elected Biden

Last Update: Sunday, 08 November 2020 KSA 01:14 - GMT 22:14