Lebanon's Gebran Bassil says he will fight ‘unjust’ US sanctions against him

Prominent Christian politician Gebran Bassil, the son-in-law of Lebanon’s president, said on Sunday that US sanctions against him were unjust and politically motivated and came after he refused to break ties with Hezbollah to protect Lebanon.
Bassil, in a televised speech, denied US accusations of corruption. “These sanctions are an injustice and I will fight them and sue for damages,” he said.
The US on Friday blacklisted Bassil, the leader of Lebanon’s biggest Christian political bloc, accusing him of corruption and ties to the Iranian-backed Shia Hezbollah movement that Washington deems a terrorist group.
Last Update: Sunday, 08 November 2020 KSA 13:51 - GMT 10:51