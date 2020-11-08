Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak resigns, presidential sources cannot confirm

Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Sunday he was stepping down for health reasons, according to an unconfirmed statement on his Instagram account, but two sources at the Turkish presidency could not immediately confirm the decision.
“I have decided that I cannot continue as a minister, which I have been carrying out for nearly five years, due to health problems,” the statement said. He became finance minister two years ago after serving in another ministry.
Two sources at the presidency could neither confirm nor deny the statement when reached by Reuters.
The statement came a day after President Tayyip Erdogan - who is Albayrak’s father-in-law - replaced the Turkish central bank governor amid a slump in the lira currency.
