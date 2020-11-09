US must ‘repent,’ lift sanctions on Iran: FM Spokesman

The United States must “repent” and stop the “economic war” against Iran, an Iranian foreign ministry official said on Sunday, following Democrat Joe Biden’s win over incumbent President Donald Trump in the US presidential election.

Iran has prepared a list of demands that Biden must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for, foreign ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told Iran’s Arabic-language television network Al Alam.

Khatibzadeh did not elaborate on the list, but Iranian officials in recent months have demanded compensation from the US for withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, as well as commitment not to withdraw from the deal again and the immediate lifting of sanctions, which Iran calls “economic warfare.”

Tensions between Iran and the US have escalated since Trump pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran in 2018 as part of a “maximum pressure” campaign.

Biden, who was vice president under President Barack Obama when the nuclear deal was reached, has pledged to rejoin the accord if Iran returns to complying with it.

The US is not in a position to set conditions for Iran for any potential talks, Khatibzadeh said, adding that Iran has suffered billions of dollars in damages due to the Trump administration’s policies.

While Tehran recognizes the “obvious” differences between Biden and Trump, “we are waiting for practical steps,” Khatibzadeh said.

On Saturday, Iran’s first vice president Eshaq Jahangiri tweeted that Tehran hopes to see a change in Washington’s “destructive” policies under a Biden administration.

Last Update: Monday, 09 November 2020 KSA 07:46 - GMT 04:46