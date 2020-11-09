Top US official on Syria, Defeat-ISIS coalition to step down: Pompeo

The top US diplomat for Syria and the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS is stepping down from his roles at the end of November, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Monday.

“He achieved remarkable results in each capacity, advancing our efforts toward a political resolution to the Syrian crisis and creating the conditions for an enduring defeat of ISIS,” Pompeo said in a statement announcing James Jeffrey’s plans to retire.

Jeffrey previously came out of retirement in 2018 at Pompeo’s request, the latter said, to “serve as my point person on Syria.”

In January 2019, Jeffrey was given a second role on the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

Pompeo praised Jeffrey for helping build an international coalition “that greatly increased the economic and political pressure on the Assad regime.”

Pompeo also commended Jeffrey for his work in helping the US end the ISIS “caliphate.”

Joel Rayburn, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Levant Affairs and Special Envoy for Syria, at the United Nations in Geneva, Oct. 29, 2019. (Reuters)

Deputy Assistant Secretary and Special Envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn will take over Jeffrey’s Syria role.

State Department Coordinator for Counterterrorism Nathan Sales speaks in Washington, June 24, 2020. (Reuters)



Coordinator for Counterterrorism Nathan Sales will assume the role of Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

