Israeli military says it intercepted Hezbollah drone from Lebanon

A convoy of UN peacekeepers (UNIFIL) vehicles drive in Naqoura, near the Lebanese-Israeli border, southern Lebanon October 14, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters Tuesday 10 November 2020
Israel’s military said on Tuesday that it had downed a drone belonging to the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah after it crossed into Israeli airspace from Lebanon.

There was no imminent danger to nearby Israeli communities or Israeli troops, the military said in a statement.

Last Update: Tuesday, 10 November 2020 KSA 18:12 - GMT 15:12

