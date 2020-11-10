Israeli military says it intercepted Hezbollah drone from Lebanon

Israel’s military said on Tuesday that it had downed a drone belonging to the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah after it crossed into Israeli airspace from Lebanon.
Our troops just monitored & downed a drone belonging to Hezbollah that crossed from Lebanon into Israel. There was no danger to the nearby communities and our forces.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 10, 2020
We maintain elevated readiness & will not tolerate any violation of Israeli sovereignty. pic.twitter.com/CQLSIc2by8
Last Update: Tuesday, 10 November 2020 KSA 18:12 - GMT 15:12