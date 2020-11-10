NEWS
Saeb Erakat’s death a ‘huge loss’ for Palestinians: Abbas

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Oslo, Norway. (File photo: Reuters)
AFP, Ramallah Tuesday 10 November 2020
Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas mourned his “friend” Saeb Erakat on Tuesday, describing the death of the veteran Palestinian negotiator from Covid-19 complications as a “huge loss” for his people.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“The departure of a brother and a friend, of the great fighter, Dr. Saeb Erakat, is a great loss for Palestine and our people, and we are deeply saddened,” Abbas said in a statement shortly after Erakat’s death was announced.

-Developing

Last Update: Tuesday, 10 November 2020 KSA 13:16 - GMT 10:16

