World leaders remember Saeb Erakat as passionate representative of Palestinian cause

Officials around the world paid tribute to Palestinian diplomat Saeb Erakat on Tuesday, after Erakat lost his battle with coronavirus disease at age 65.
Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat (L) talks with Arab League Chief Nabil el-Araby during their meeting at the Arab League in Cairo August 11, 2014. (Reuters)
Saeb Erekat, Secretary General of the PLO Executive Committee, will be truly missed.— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) November 10, 2020
I always admired him for his tireless efforts for peaceful #Israel-#Palestine relations and a two state solution.
My thoughts are with his family and the people of Palestine. https://t.co/ltB8FYqczL
Saddened to hear that Saeb Erekaet has died. I met him in 1989. He was a devoted husband, father and passionate representative of the Palestinian cause. We might disagree, but I always knew Saeb believed in peace, non-violence, and coexistence with Israel. Rest In Peace, Saeb.— Dennis Ross (@AmbDennisRoss) November 10, 2020
The passing of Saeb Erakat is a significant transition in Palestinian history & reality. He was firmly committed to his people's rights, unwavering in his pursuit of a just peace, & totally undaunted in his quest for freedom & rights. Rest in peace & power my friend.— Hanan Ashrawi (@DrHananAshrawi) November 10, 2020
Rest In Peace my peace brother. Your commitment to pursuing freedom for your people by peaceful means will shine forever as a beacon that will guide them onwards. May your memory be a blessing to Naema and your family and all those who loved you. https://t.co/Q1q8CBKcjM— Martin Indyk (@Martin_Indyk) November 10, 2020
Dr Saeb Erekat was a champion of dialogue and Palestinian rights. I am saddened to hear the news of his tragic passing. My thoughts are with his family and the Palestinian people at this difficult time.— Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) November 10, 2020