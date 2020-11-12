Helicopter crash kills 6 Americans, 2 others in Egypt’s Sinai

A helicopter crash in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula involving a multi-national observer force killed eight people on Thursday -- six Americans, a French national and a Czech citizen, the force said.
“During a routine mission in the vicinity of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, nine members of the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) were involved in a helicopter crash,” it said in a statement.
Another member of the force, an American, survived and was medically evacuated, the MFO added.
