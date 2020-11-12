NEWS
Helicopter crash kills 6 Americans, 2 others in Egypt’s Sinai

Members of the Egyptian security forces take position on a sand dune during an operation in the northern Sinai peninsula. (AFP)
AFP, Cairo Thursday 12 November 2020
A helicopter crash in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula involving a multi-national observer force killed eight people on Thursday -- six Americans, a French national and a Czech citizen, the force said.

“During a routine mission in the vicinity of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, nine members of the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) were involved in a helicopter crash,” it said in a statement.

Another member of the force, an American, survived and was medically evacuated, the MFO added.

Last Update: Thursday, 12 November 2020 KSA 18:20 - GMT 15:20

