Israeli military probes case of missing soldier found dead near Jerusalem

Israeli army training humvees equipped with mock cannon turrets drive during a military drill in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights on August 4, 2020. (AFP)
Reuters, Tel Aviv Thursday 12 November 2020
An Israeli soldier reported missing this week was found dead near Jerusalem on Thursday, the Israeli military said.

The military said it was investigating the circumstances of the soldier’s death in cooperation with the Israeli police.

The soldier’s body was found near a military checkpoint between the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, the military said in a statement.

“Earlier today, combined forces of the IDF (Israeli military) and the Israeli police located the body of an IDF soldier, the late corporal Sagi Ben-David, near the Hizma checkpoint,” the military said.

The soldier had gone missing on Tuesday, the military added.

Last Update: Thursday, 12 November 2020 KSA 13:20 - GMT 10:20

