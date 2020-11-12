Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Nasrallah: Glad about Trump's 'humiliating downfall'

The leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Wednesday he was pleased about "the humiliating downfall" of US President Donald Trump but urged regional allies to be on alert for any US or Israeli "folly" during the rest of his term in office.



Hassan Nasrallah, in a televised speech, described Trump's administration as "among the worst, if not the worst" in the United States, but said that the new US president would not alter Washington's pro-Israel policy in the Middle East.

He added that US sanctions imposed on ally Gebran Bassil, an influential Lebanese Christian politician, are aimed at exerting political pressure.



The United States last week blacklisted Bassil, the son-in-law of Lebanon's president, on accusations of corruption and ties to the Iran-backed Shia Hezbollah that Washington deems a terrorist group.

Last Update: Thursday, 12 November 2020 KSA 23:21 - GMT 20:21