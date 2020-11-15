NEWS
Erdogan condemns ‘diplomacy games’ during visit to northern Cyprus

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during his party's group meeting. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Istanbul Sunday 15 November 2020
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkey and breakaway Northern Cyprus will no longer tolerate “diplomacy games” in an international dispute over rights to offshore resources in the Eastern Mediterranean.

On a visit to the island’s north, which only Ankara recognizes as a state, Erdogan said peace and stability cannot be achieved in the region unless Turkey and Northern Cyprus receive a fair share of territorial rights.

-Developing

Last Update: Sunday, 15 November 2020 KSA 16:22 - GMT 13:22

