Russia's Putin orders ministry to conclude agreement to build Navy base in Sudan

Russia's President Vladimir Putin ordered the Ministry of Defense to conclude the agreement with Sudan on setting up a Russian Navy logistics base in the African country, state news agency TASS reported on Monday.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had approved on November 11 a draft agreement on establishing a naval logistics base in Sudan and gave instructions to submit a proposal to the president on signing the document, according to TASS.

According to the agreement, the Russian Navy's logistics facility in Sudan "meets the goals of maintaining peace and stability in the region, is defensive and is not aimed against other countries," TASS reported.

The base "can be used for carrying out repairs and replenishing supplies and for the crewmembers of Russian naval ships to have a rest," and the deal stipulates that "a maximum of four warships may stay at the naval logistics base, including naval ships with the nuclear propulsion system on condition of observing nuclear and environmental safety norms," according to TASS.

