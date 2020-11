Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem dies: State media

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem has died at 79, Syrian state media reported early Monday.

Al-Muallem was also the deputy prime minister of Syria, according to SANA.

He was first appointed foreign minister in 2006 and had been one of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s top confidantes.

Born in 1941, al-Muallem served as Syria’s ambassador to the United States from 1990 to 1999.

No further details were provided on the cause of death.

Al-Muallem was most recently seen last week during a conference the Syrian regime hosted to discuss the return of million Syrian refugees.

Russia's special envoy on Syria Alexander Lavrentiev (L) sits next to Syrian FM Walid al-Muallem at the opening session of the international conference on the return of refugees held in Damascus on Nov. 11, 2020. (AFP)

Last Update: Monday, 16 November 2020 KSA 05:39 - GMT 02:39