Coronavirus: The UAE extends grace period for visa overstay violations

The UAE has extended its grace period for expired visas until December 31 2020, according to state news agency WAM.

Those whose visas expired before March 1 2020 will be exempt from all overstay fines, provided that they leave the country.

Major General Saeed Rakan Al Rashidi, Director-General of Foreigners Affairs and Ports at ICA, said the extension is to enable violators to adjust their status in the country before the end of the year, according to WAM.

The UAE has introduced grace periods for those with expired visas several times this year in the wake of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

On August 18, it was announced that violators of entry and residence laws would be given an additional three months grace, with overstay fines not enforced.

This extension expired on Tuesday November 17, the same day the latest announcement was made.

Other Gulf countries, including Bahrain, have also extended visas due to the pandemic.

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE extends grace period for residency violators, waives all fines

Coronavirus: UAE waives fines for visa violators, 3-month grace period from May 18

Coronavirus: Bahrain extends all valid, expired visit visas by three months

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 November 2020 KSA 15:58 - GMT 12:58