Israel finds explosive devices in Golan, blames Syria for ‘violating sovereignty’

Israel blamed the Syrian regime on Tuesday for violating its ‘sovereignty’ in the Golan Heights after finding improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on the Israeli side of the country’s border with Syria.

Israel’s Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Twitter their discovery of “a number” of IEDs in the southern Golan Heights.

“We hold the Syrian regime responsible for all events in Syria and will not tolerate any violation of our sovereignty,” the IDF said in a post on its official Twitter account.

The incident is just one of many recent escalations in the disputed territory, currently controlled by Israel.

In July, the IDF announced it struck Syrian military targets near the Golan Heights, in response to munitions fired from Syria.

"Earlier today, munitions were fired from Syria toward Israel. In response, our aircraft struck military targets in southern Syria belonging to the Syrian Armed Forces," the IDF said in a post on Twitter.

In August, the Israeli military targeted a militant group placing explosives along the border fence with Syria on the Golan Heights.

Israel seized the territory of the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and officially annexed the land in 1981.

The United States, through the Trump administration, recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights last year.

