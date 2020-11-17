Netanyahu had ‘warm’ talk with US President-elect Biden: Israel’s PM office

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a “warm conversation” with US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday, the PM’s office said.
“Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke this evening with US President-elect Joe Biden. In a warm conversation, the President-elect reiterated his deep commitment to the State of Israel and its security,” the PM’s office said.
“Prime Minister Netanyahu said that the special bond between Israel and the US is a fundamental component of Israel's security and its policy,” the office added.
“The two agreed to meet soon in order to discuss the many issues on the agenda and reiterated the need to continue bolstering the steadfast alliance between the US and Israel.”
This can be considered as a delayed and clear acknowledgement of Biden defeating Donald Trump, who is one of Netanyahu’s allies.
Netanyahu had congratulated Biden and running mate Kamala Harris on Twitter on November 8, a day after the Democrat declared victory in the US ballot.
However, in that message and subsequent public remarks, Netanyahu had refrained from referring to Biden as "president-elect", in what was widely seen as Israel as an attempt to avoid angering Trump, who has challenged his rival's victory.
But the statement issued after Netanyahu and Biden spoke used that term and said they had "a warm conversation."
Last Update: Tuesday, 17 November 2020 KSA 21:43 - GMT 18:43