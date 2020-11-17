Palestine to resume relationship with Israel after monthslong pause: Official

Palestinian officials announced Monday the resumption of ties with Israel after a monthslong pause following the Middle East peace plan unveiled by Washington earlier this year.
“In light of the calls made by President #Abbas regarding Israel’s commitment to the bilateral signed agreements,& based on the official written and oral letters we received, confirming Israel’s commitment to them,” Civil Affairs Minister Hussein Al Sheikh said on Twitter.
“Accordingly, the relationship with #Israel will return to how it was,” he added.
In February, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that his country would cut all ties with the United States and Israel, including those relating to security, after rejecting a Middle East peace plan presented by US President Donald Trump.
Israel and the Palestinian Authority’s security forces have long cooperated in policing areas of the occupied West Bank that are under Palestinian control. The PA also has intelligence cooperation agreements with the CIA, which continued even after the Palestinians began boycotting the Trump administration’s peace efforts in 2017.
Last Update: Tuesday, 17 November 2020 KSA 20:07 - GMT 17:07