Coronavirus: UAE bans private parties on National Day, Christmas, New Year

Officials in the United Arab Emirates have warned that private parties are banned during the upcoming UAE 49th National Day, Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The official WAM news agency tweeted a list of rules that businesses and residents must abide by during the upcoming festivities.

Dr.Saif Al Dhaheri: With #UAENationalDay, #ChristmasDay and #NewYear's Eve celebrations approaching, we stress the importance of adhering to precautionary and preventive health and safety measures during all activities to tackle #COVID19. #WamNews pic.twitter.com/LvRN4TN02l — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) November 17, 2020

Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, the official spokesman for the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, said: “With UAE National Day , Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve celebrations fast approaching, we stress the importance of adhering to precautionary and preventative health and safety measures during all activities to tackle COVID-19.”

The rules state that concerts can only be held only after receiving approval from authorities and only with the application of all precautionary measures.

Official rules for holding celebrations cover five basic areas; public health, physical distancing regulations and policies, digital technology, sterilization and cleaning.

They stress that private parties and gatherings are not allowed, areas for the isolation of sick individuals must be provided and entry and exit routes at all facilities should be clearly marked using posters.

The rules are part of a number of precautionary measures taken by the UAE to limit the spread of COVID-19.

