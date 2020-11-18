Teenage drivers arrested in Dubai after crashing into police car, driving recklessly

Two teenagers have been arrested in the United Arab Emirates after driving illegally and crashing into a police car, according to a Dubai Police Facebook post published Wednesday.



Dubai Police spotted the pair, aged 14 and 15, driving the vehicle in the al-Warqa area at around 4 a.m.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

They attempted to stop the car, but the teenage driver instead drove into the police patrol vehicle.



Brigadier Saeed Hamad Bin Sulaiman al-Malik, Director of Dubai’s al-Rashidiya Police Station, confirmed that the duo have been referred to the public prosecution for further legal action on charges of driving a vehicle recklessly without a driving license, endangering the lives of road users, deliberately hitting a police patrol, and damaging public property.



After hitting the police vehicle, the teenager attempted to drive away before being stopped.



In a Facebook post, al-Malik highlighted the responsibility of families in making sure their children do not drive without a license.



Brigadier al-Malik explained that the preliminary investigations showed that the teenager borrowed his brother’s vehicle without the latter’s knowledge.



“Children should be taught to be responsible and to avoid dangerous activities or going out without supervision. Children should be aware that these restrictions are set to protect them, and parents should be the ones to positively influence their behaviors,” Brigadier Al Malek added.

Last Update: Wednesday, 18 November 2020 KSA 15:54 - GMT 12:54