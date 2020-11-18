UAE health workers attacked by ‘cowardly’ gunmen in Yemen, says Red Crescent

The Emirati Red Crescent said Wednesday one of its mobile health clinics was attacked by gunmen in war-torn Yemen, in a strike it condemned as a “cowardly terrorist act.”
It did not mention any casualties in the assault in Yemen’s third largest city of Taiz, which is under government control but surrounded by forces of the Iran-backed Houthi militia.
“The Emirates Red Crescent condemns and deeply regrets the cowardly terrorist act that targeted its medical staff working in mobile clinics,” the organization said in a statement.
The “shooting attack” on its medical staff “represents a major violation of international norms, treaties and covenants,” it said.
The UAE foreign ministry did not accuse any group of the attack, but also criticized the breaching of conventions that provide special protection for aid and rescue workers.
“The ministry stressed that such hostile acts impede relief operations and hinder humanitarian access in Yemen, which may aggravate the plight of the people and worsen their conditions,” the state news agency WAM said.
Read more:
Arab Coalition intercepts 5 explosive-laden drones launched by Yemen’s Houthis
US urges release of Jewish hostage in Yemen held by Iran-backed Houthis
Yemen’s army attacks Houthi positions in Taiz
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 18 November 2020 KSA 12:45 - GMT 09:45