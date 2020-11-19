Palestinian Authority condemns Pompeo’s visit to West Bank Settlement

The Palestinians condemned US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s unprecedented visit to a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank Thursday as well as Washington’s decision to label exports from settlements as Israeli.
“The decision blatantly violates international law,” said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, dismissing it as yet another biased, pro-Israeli move by President Donald Trump’s administration.
