Palestinian Authority condemns Pompeo’s visit to West Bank Settlement

The Jewish settlement of Neve Yaakov (foreground) in the occupied West Bank. (AFP)
AFP, Ramallah Thursday 19 November 2020
The Palestinians condemned US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s unprecedented visit to a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank Thursday as well as Washington’s decision to label exports from settlements as Israeli.

“The decision blatantly violates international law,” said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, dismissing it as yet another biased, pro-Israeli move by President Donald Trump’s administration.

