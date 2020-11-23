Iran security forces raid homes of dozens of Baha’is in several cities: Report

Security forces in multiple Iranian cities on Sunday raided the homes of dozens of Baha’i citizens – the most persecuted religious minority in Iran – confiscating their personal belongings, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported.



Security forces searched the homes of dozens of Baha’i citizens in at least four provinces, including Tehran, Alborz, Isfahan and Mazandaran, HRANA, a news site run by a collective of Iranian human rights advocates, said.



Between 30 to 50 Baha’i households were searched during Sunday’s raids that were apparently coordinated, according to HRANA.



Electronic gadgets and books on the Baha’i faith were confiscated during the raids, the rights group added.



The reason behind the raids and whether any arrests were made remain unclear.



The Baha’i faith is not a recognized religion in Iran. Baha’is are often faced with national security charges and are deprived of many of their rights, including access to higher education.



Last week, a committee of the UN General Assembly approved a resolution urging Iran to observe human rights for all Iranians, including Baha’is.

Last Update: Monday, 23 November 2020 KSA 15:51 - GMT 12:51