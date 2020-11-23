Security forces in multiple Iranian cities on Sunday raided the homes of dozens of Baha’i citizens – the most persecuted religious minority in Iran – confiscating their personal belongings, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Security forces searched the homes of dozens of Baha’i citizens in at least four provinces, including Tehran, Alborz, Isfahan and Mazandaran, HRANA, a news site run by a collective of Iranian human rights advocates, said.
Between 30 to 50 Baha’i households were searched during Sunday’s raids that were apparently coordinated, according to HRANA.
Electronic gadgets and books on the Baha’i faith were confiscated during the raids, the rights group added.
The reason behind the raids and whether any arrests were made remain unclear.
The Baha’i faith is not a recognized religion in Iran. Baha’is are often faced with national security charges and are deprived of many of their rights, including access to higher education.
Last week, a committee of the UN General Assembly approved a resolution urging Iran to observe human rights for all Iranians, including Baha’is.
Iran security forces raid homes of dozens of Baha’is in several cities: Report
Security forces in multiple Iranian cities on Sunday raided the homes of dozens of Baha’i citizens – the most persecuted religious minority in Iran – confiscating their personal belongings, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported.
|DAY
|WEEK
- 6888 Views US President Trump tells G20 he looks forward to working with them ‘for a long time’
- 3336 Views Coronavirus: France finds COVID-19 in mink at a farm
- 3218 Views Ethiopia warns civilians of 'no mercy' in Tigray offensive
- 3072 Views Coronavirus: AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can be 90 pct effective, results show
- 2057 Views US President Trump appeals rejection of effort to block Pennsylvania vote
- 1791 Views UK COVID-19 vaccine expected before Christmas, life ‘back to normal’ after Easter
- 25988 Views Saudi Arabia suspends two judges for prohibiting shisha tobacco, shaving
- 15408 Views King Salman, Turkey’s Erdogan discuss G20 summit and bilateral relations
- 11319 Views President Trump asked for options for attacking Iran nuclear site, held off: Official
- 8430 Views Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched from Yemen targeting Saudi Arabia
- 8196 Views Saudi Arabia is US’ ‘strongest partner against extremism’: Ambassador Princess Reema
- 6888 Views US President Trump tells G20 he looks forward to working with them ‘for a long time’