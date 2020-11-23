Playstation 5: All Middle East gamers need to know about Sony’s latest console

After years of anticipation the Playstation 5 console was released in the Middle East last week.

It has been four years since Sony has released the last version of the console – the PS4 Pro – which was built upon the foundations of the existing PS4, and was considered a mid-gen upgrade.

The PS5 marks Sony’s entry to the next generation of consoles and brings with it revolutionary new equipment.

With reports that the PS5 has already sold out in outlets across the Middle East, here is all you need to know about the console – and where to get your hands on it.

What is the Playstation 5?

PS5, or PlayStation 5 as it is fully named, is Sony’s much-anticipated fifth home console. The console also allows you to watch 4K Blu-ray discs, stream 4K entertainment from your favorite supported apps and create screenshots and videos from your gameplay and share on social media.

What’s new with the latest console?

Simply put, it is a lot faster and more immersive. Sony says the PS5 – which is competing with Microsoft’s Xbox Series X – has ushered in a new level of high-definition gaming. It is far more powerful than the previous generation, as its Central Processing Unit (CPU) and Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) are far more capable than those found in the PS4 Pro, and it will also load games faster than ever, according to Sony.

The PS5’s biggest draw is the new controller; the DualSense is a revolutionary piece of new kit for gamers; with a built-in microphone, futuristic sleek design, and adaptive triggers to give players more precise feedback.

Gamers can also immerse themselves in worlds with a new level of realism as rays of light are individually simulated with new technology, creating true-to-life shadows and reflections in supported PS5 games. PS4 games are still supported on the new console.

When is it released in the Middle East?

The PS5 – costing $500 - was released in the Middle East on November 19, a week after the global launch on November 12. There is also a digital counterpart which cost $400, which comes without a disc drive.

What PS5 games are available?

There are plenty of new games available as Sony looks to capitalize on its highly anticipated new machine.

Prominent titles include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which recreates the Viking age; Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War; the combat game Demon’s Souls; Bugsnax, set in a mystery island; Atro’s Playroom, which lets players control a tiny robot; the cinematic Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, and many more.

Where can I get my hands on it?

Earlier this year, Sony announced it was limiting production of its PS5 console due to parts shortages as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This has meant that many gamers have struggled to get their hands on the console

Many major retailers across the Middle East – such as Virgin Megastores, Jumbo electronics and the UAE’s Geekay Games – are reporting the console is sold out due to pre-orders. Most machines were reserved for pre-release orders and shipped to customers.

However, some online retailers such as Noon, Menakart and Amazon have limited numbers of stock available in parts of the region, such as Saudi Arabia.

How popular is the PS5 likely to be in the Middle East?

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) is among the world’s leading gaming and esports markets, according to YouGov, with the Middle East boasting a whopping 25 percent annual growth last year.

With the region home to a large population of young people who enjoy gaming as one of their favorite leisure time activities, the PS5 is likely to be a popular purchase this year in the region – provided customers can track down the in-demand console.

