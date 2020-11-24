Israel’s Netanyahu to visit Bahrain at invitation of Bahraini Crown Prince

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit Bahrain at the invitation of Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa, Netanyahu said in a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

Netanyahu said he spoke with the Crown Prince over the phone on Monday and accepted an invite to visit Bahrain from the Crown Prince, who was named prime minister earlier this month.

“We are both excited to bring the fruits of peace to our people and countries in such a short time. That’s why he (al-Khalifa) invited me to come soon for a formal visit in Bahrain and I will do this happily,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

Israel and Bahrain normalized relations on September 15 at a signing ceremony at the White House. Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani said at the time that his country’s agreement with Israel was an important first step towards peace in the region.

President Donald Trump, center, with from left, Bahrain Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP)

“It is now incumbent on us to work urgently and actively to bring about the lasting peace and security our peoples deserve,” said Al Zayani.

Bahrain became the second Gulf country to normalize relations with Israel, after the United Arab Emirates announced it would make peace with Israel on August 13.

Netanyahu welcomed an official UAE-US delegation to Israel in October for a trilateral ceremony that included the signing of four Israel-UAE agreements regarding the promotion and protection of investments, science and innovation, aviation, and visa exemptions.

