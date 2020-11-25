NEWS
Coronavirus: Turkey announces asymptomatic case numbers for first time since July

Women wearing protective face masks walk past by a shop, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Istanbul, Turkey June 23, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Istanbul Wednesday 25 November 2020
Turkey recorded 28,351 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday, the first time since July Ankara has included asymptomatic cases in the total.

The government had only been reporting symptomatic cases since the summer, which critics said masked the true scale of the outbreak.

Data from the Health Ministry showed on Wednesday that 168 people had died due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, highest since the beginning of the outbreak.

Last Update: Wednesday, 25 November 2020 KSA 21:37 - GMT 18:37

