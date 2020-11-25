Coronavirus: Turkey announces asymptomatic case numbers for first time since July

Turkey recorded 28,351 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday, the first time since July Ankara has included asymptomatic cases in the total.
For more on coronavirus, visit our dedicated section.
The government had only been reporting symptomatic cases since the summer, which critics said masked the true scale of the outbreak.
Data from the Health Ministry showed on Wednesday that 168 people had died due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, highest since the beginning of the outbreak.
Read more:
Coronavirus: Turkey announces record COVID-19 deaths as government avoids lockdown
Coronavirus: Turkey to report full COVID-19 figures, health minister says
Coronavirus: Turkey's COVID-19 numbers at record levels for second day
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 25 November 2020 KSA 21:37 - GMT 18:37