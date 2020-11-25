Iran releases Australian-British academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert in prisoner swap

Iran has released Kylie Moore-Gilbert, an Australian-British academic jailed in Iran for espionage, in exchange for the release of three Iranians detained abroad, the official IRIB news agency reported on Wednesday.

Iran has exchanged Moore-Gilbert with three Iranians who were arrested abroad for violating sanctions on Iran, IRIB said.

IRIB did not say in which country the three Iranians, who it described as “economic activists,” were detained.

Moore-Gilbert had been serving a 10-year sentence on espionage charges, which she rejects. The Iranian authorities confirmed her arrest last September.

Last Update: Wednesday, 25 November 2020 KSA 18:52 - GMT 15:52