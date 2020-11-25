UAE-Israel: Nobel Peace Prize nominations for Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Netanyahu

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for spearheading the normalization of relations between the UAE and Israel.
An airplane of Israel’s El Al, upon its arrival at the Abu Dhabi airport in the first-ever commercial flight from Israel to the UAE, on August 31, 2020. (AFP)
President Donald Trump, center, with from left, Bahrain Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP)
The flags of Israel, United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain are projected on the ramparts of Jerusalem's Old City on September 15, 2020. (AFP)
Calls for all three leaders to receive the prize
Nobel Peace Prize should go to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump. They all deserve it. @MohamedBinZayed @netanyahu @realDonaldTrump @NobelPrize— Ghanem Nuseibeh (@gnuseibeh) August 13, 2020
A Nobel Prize in 3...2...1?https://t.co/JPI9kBKLvM— 🇺🇸ERIC BOLLING🇺🇸 (@ericbolling) August 13, 2020
Prime minister @netanyahu, president @realDonaldTrump and crown prince @MohamedBinZayed should receive the Nobel peace prize, for bringing the first peace agreement in the Middle East since 1994. 🇺🇸🇮🇱 🇦🇪— Yair Netanyahu 🇮🇱 (@YairNetanyahu) August 14, 2020