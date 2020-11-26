Greek FM Nikos Dendias: Turkey has gone too far, behavior unacceptable

The European Union should arrive at conclusions that will give Turkey a clear sign that it has gone too far, and that its behavior is unacceptable, said Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias during an interview with Al Arabiya on Thursday evening.

"What we are facing is a challenge of a neo-Ottoman state which tries to impose its will upon its neighbors, with violence if needed," said Greek Foreign Minister.

"We see Turkey transfer mercenaries to Syria, to Libya, to the Southern Caucasus, terrorist mercenaries, a huge danger for the public order of all countries of the region," he added.

Dendias considered that Turkey is trying to overwrite the rules in the overall region of the Mediterranean.

"Turkey is trying to undermine President el-Sisi's government in Egypt; Turkey is present wherever there is trouble. Turkey has invaded Syria and Iraq," he added.

"Sometimes the EU has allowed Turkey to arrive at the wrong conclusions, and that is not good for Turkey, not good for the union, not good for the Turkish society, and it is not good for the peace and stability in the Mediterranean and generally in the region," the minister added.

"For many, a country [Germany] dedicated to peace should not sell weapons to a country [Turkey] threatening peace and stability and threatening EU members," he added.

"We cannot even perceive that Germany would allow a country to threaten Greece; Germany would not allow a country that threatens EU members with war to possess attack weapons that can change the overall balance in the region," he concluded.

