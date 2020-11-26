Israeli strikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria: Monitor

Air strikes likely carried out by Israel killed at least 19 pro-Iran militia fighters in war-torn eastern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Thursday.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The early morning strikes hit positions of Iran-backed militias outside the town of Albu Kamal in Deir Ezzor province, killing mostly foreign fighters, the Observatory said.
Israel rarely acknowledges individual strikes but the Observatory has accused it of launching two other aerial attacks against pro-Iran forces in Syria since Saturday.
Read more:
UAE-Israel: Nobel Peace Prize nominations for Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Netanyahu
UAE-Israel: Flydubai launches first direct scheduled Dubai-Tel Aviv flight
First plane with Israeli tourists lands in UAE after normalization deal
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 26 November 2020 KSA 17:20 - GMT 14:20