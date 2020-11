An Iranian diplomat on trial in Belgium for allegedly plotting to bomb an Iranian opposition rally outside Paris has refused to appear in the dock, his lawyer said on Friday.

Assadollah Assadi, formerly based at the Iranian embassy in Austria, is claiming “diplomatic immunity” his lawyer Dimitri de Beco told reporters outside the court in Antwerp, adding that he would be representing his client.

Last Update: Friday, 27 November 2020 KSA 12:36 - GMT 09:36