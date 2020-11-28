NEWS
MIDDLE EAST

Israeli minister says ‘has no clue’ who killed Iranian nuclear scientist

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech on Iran's nuclear program at the defence ministry in Tel Aviv. (File photo: Reuters)
Wires Saturday 28 November 2020
Text size A A A

Israeli cabinet minister Tzachi Hanegbi said on Saturday he had “no clue” who was behind the killing of a top Iranian nuclear scientist in Tehran.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I have no clue who did it. It’s not that my lips are sealed because I’m being responsible, I really have no clue,” Hanegbi, a confidant of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told N12’s Meet the Press.

Prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated east of the capital Tehran on Friday, Iran’s defense ministry confirmed in a statement.

Read more: Israeli embassies on high alert following Iranian retaliation threats: Reports

Fakhrizadeh died in hospital due to injuries sustained during a shoot-out between his bodyguards and “armed terrorists” Friday afternoon, the statement said.

The statement described Fakhrizadeh as the head of the defense ministry’s “Research and Innovation Organization.”

The defense ministry did not accuse any parties of involvement.

Read more:

Belgium court charges Iranian diplomat with 20-year prison term over terrorism

Syria says assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist a ‘terrorist’ act

Israeli embassies on high alert following Iranian retaliation threats: Reports

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Saturday, 28 November 2020 KSA 19:59 - GMT 16:59

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top