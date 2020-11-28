Israeli minister says ‘has no clue’ who killed Iranian nuclear scientist

Israeli cabinet minister Tzachi Hanegbi said on Saturday he had “no clue” who was behind the killing of a top Iranian nuclear scientist in Tehran.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“I have no clue who did it. It’s not that my lips are sealed because I’m being responsible, I really have no clue,” Hanegbi, a confidant of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told N12’s Meet the Press.
Prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated east of the capital Tehran on Friday, Iran’s defense ministry confirmed in a statement.
Read more: Israeli embassies on high alert following Iranian retaliation threats: Reports
Fakhrizadeh died in hospital due to injuries sustained during a shoot-out between his bodyguards and “armed terrorists” Friday afternoon, the statement said.
The statement described Fakhrizadeh as the head of the defense ministry’s “Research and Innovation Organization.”
The defense ministry did not accuse any parties of involvement.
Read more:
Belgium court charges Iranian diplomat with 20-year prison term over terrorism
Syria says assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist a ‘terrorist’ act
Israeli embassies on high alert following Iranian retaliation threats: Reports
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Saturday, 28 November 2020 KSA 19:59 - GMT 16:59