Syria says assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist a ‘terrorist’ act

Syria's Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad accused Israel and “those who supported it” on Saturday of being behind the killing of Iran's top nuclear scientist, an act he said would only fuel more tensions in the region.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Mekdad was quoted by state media as telling the Iranian envoy in Damascus that Syria was confident Iran would confront what he called the “terrorist act” behind the killing on Friday of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the country's top nuclear scientist.

Read more:

Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh assassinated: Ministry of Defense

Iranian President Rouhani vows revenge, accuses Israel of killing top scientist

Trump retweets Israeli journalist saying nuclear scientist killing a ‘blow for Iran’

Last Update: Saturday, 28 November 2020 KSA 17:54 - GMT 14:54