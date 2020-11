The Israeli army has launched light flares in the airspace alongside the border with Lebanon, in the area between the town of Manara and the southern Lebanese town of Mays al-Jabal on Saturday night. Israeli media reported that the firing of flare bombs was taking place due to fear of an infiltration operation or a security event.

Developing

Last Update: Sunday, 29 November 2020 KSA 00:29 - GMT 21:29