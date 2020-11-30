Iranian press: Fakhrizadeh assassinated using automatic machine gun operated remotely

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps affiliated Fars News reported on Saturday that the assassination of Iranian scientist Fakhrizadeh was done using an automatic machine gun operated with remote control and not with shooters who were on the ground.

According to Fars' news report, Fakhrizadeh and his wife were on their way to spend the weekend at their house in the suburbs of Tehran.

There were three security cars with them, and at a certain point, the leading vehicle left the motorcade to do a preliminary security check of the house. Right after the car at the front of the motorcade left, shots were fired on Fakhrizadeh's car, and it stopped. Fakhrizadeh stepped out of the car, thinking his vehicle hit an object on the road or there was a problem with the engine, the report added.

The report mentioned that shots were fired again from a Nisan pickup truck, which was parked 150 meters from Fakhrizadeh's car. The shots were fired from an automatic machine gun, which was mounted on the truck and has been operated by remote control.

Three bullets hit Fakhrizadeh – one hit him in the spine, the Nisan pickup truck then exploded in what appeared to be a self-destruct mechanism, added the report.

According to Fars news, Iranian intelligence has identified the pickup truck owner; he had left Iran one month ago.

Last Update: Monday, 30 November 2020 KSA 02:13 - GMT 23:13