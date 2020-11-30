Kuwait foreign ministry condemns killing of Iranian nuclear scientist

Kuwait’s foreign ministry on Friday condemned the assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, according to the state news agency KUNA.

“The ministry expressed ... its rejection of anything that would increase tension and undermine stability in the region,” the statement said, adding condolences to Iran.

On Saturday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps affiliated Fars News reported that the assassination of Iranian scientist Fakhrizadeh was done using an automatic machine gun operated with remote control and not with shooters who were on the ground.

According to Fars’ news report, Fakhrizadeh and his wife were on their way to spend the weekend at their house in the suburbs of Tehran.

