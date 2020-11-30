NEWS
MIDDLE EAST

Kuwait foreign ministry condemns killing of Iranian nuclear scientist

A handout picture provided by Iran’s Defesce Ministry on November 30, 2020 shows members of Iranian forces carrying the coffin of slain top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during his funeral ceremony in Iran’s capital Tehran. (AFP)
Reuters Monday 30 November 2020
Text size A A A

Kuwait’s foreign ministry on Friday condemned the assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, according to the state news agency KUNA.

“The ministry expressed ... its rejection of anything that would increase tension and undermine stability in the region,” the statement said, adding condolences to Iran.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Saturday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps affiliated Fars News reported that the assassination of Iranian scientist Fakhrizadeh was done using an automatic machine gun operated with remote control and not with shooters who were on the ground.

According to Fars’ news report, Fakhrizadeh and his wife were on their way to spend the weekend at their house in the suburbs of Tehran.

Read more:

Why is Iran threatening Israel’s Haifa? Experts explain

Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh assassinated: Ministry of Defense

Iran judiciary chief urges crackdown on ‘infiltrators’ after killing of scientist

UAE condemns assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist, calls for restraint

Al Arabiyas English Rawad Taha contributed to this report

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 30 November 2020 KSA 17:26 - GMT 14:26

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top