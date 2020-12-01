Al-Jubeir hits out at Iran’s Zarif: Saudi Arabia does not approve of assassinations

A senior Saudi Arabian official hit out at Iran’s foreign minister Tuesday for trying to blame Riyadh for all of Tehran’s problems, including the recent killing of one of its top nuclear scientists.

“It appears that despair has pushed Iran’s foreign minister, Mr. [Mohammad] Javad Zarif, to blame the kingdom and accuse it of being the cause for what is taking place in Iran,” Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir tweeted.

Al-Jubeir’s comments come after Zarif accused Saudi Arabia of being involved in the assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist last week.

2- الاغتيالات لا نقرها بأي شكل من الأشكال وليست من سياسة المملكة، على عكس النظام الإيراني القائم على الاغتيالات حول العالم منذ الثورة التي اختطفها الخميني عام 1979. يمكنك أن تسألنا وتسأل دولاً عديدة وستعرف.. بأننا فقدنا العديد من مواطنينا بسبب سلوك إيران الإجرامي وغير القانوني. — Adel Aljubeir عادل الجبير (@AdelAljubeir) December 1, 2020

“Pompeo’s trips to the region, the trilateral meeting in Saudi Arabia and Netanyahu’s statements all point to this conspiracy that unfortunately took form in Friday’s cowardly terrorist move and martyrdom of one of the country’s top executives,” Zarif claimed in an Instagram post.

Zarif gave no proof or evidence to validate his claims. He was referring to last week’s trip by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to the Middle East and an alleged meeting between Saudi and Israeli officials.

Saudi Arabia has denied any such meeting took place.

On Tuesday, al-Jubeir said that if an earthquake or a flood hit Iran, “the kingdom will be accused of causing it too!”

As for the slaying of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh last week, al-Jubeir said Saudi Arabia disapproves of assassination in any manner, “unlike the Iranian regime built on assassinations around the world since the revolution that was hijacked by Khomeini in 1979.”

Last Update: Tuesday, 01 December 2020 KSA 20:17 - GMT 17:17