Draft bill hardening Iran's nuclear stance clears first hurdle in parliament

A draft bill requiring Iran's government to pursue uranium enrichment of 20 percent, and to disregard other restraints put on its nuclear program by an accord reached with foreign powers in 2015 cleared its first hurdle in parliament on Tuesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The legislation was proposed in the wake of the assassination of a top nuclear scientist on Friday, and the hardline-dominated parliament cleared the draft on the first reading in a session broadcast live on state radio.



The bill still has to be approved in a second reading and endorsed by a clerical body before it becomes law.



A senior Iranian official said on Monday an opposition group was suspected of complicity with Israel in the killing of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, an attack that has raised the prospect of heightened tensions between Tehran and its longtime enemy.



Parliament has often demanded without much success a hardening of Iran's position on the nuclear issue in recent years.



Iran has already breached limits in its nuclear deal with world powers to protest at a US withdrawal from the accord. The maximum fissile purity to which it has enriched uranium has remained around 4.5 percent, above the deal’s 3.67 percent cap but below the 20 percent Iran has achieved before and the 90 percent required for a nuclear bomb.

Read more:

Iran’s IRGC commander targeted by a drone near Iraqi-Syrian border

IRS phone scam: Indian who scammed American taxpayers gets 20 years in US prison

Iran’s Quds Force chief tells Lebanon’s Hezbollah to stand down on Israel: Report

Last Update: Tuesday, 01 December 2020 KSA 11:09 - GMT 08:09