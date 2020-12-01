Academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert thanks supporters after release from Iran prison

An Australian-British academic released after two years imprisoned in Iran on spying charges said she thanked supporters from the “bottom of my heart” Tuesday, saying they helped her through a “never-ending, unrelenting nightmare.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In her first statement since arriving back in Australia, Middle East scholar Kylie Moore-Gilbert said she was “totally blown away” by efforts from friends and family to secure her release.

“I honestly have no words to express the depth of my gratitude and how touched I am,” the 33-year-old said.

“It gave me so much hope and strength to endure what had seemed like a never-ending, unrelenting nightmare. My freedom truly is your victory. From the bottom of my heart, thank you!”



And finally, here is the first photo of Kylie as a free woman, taken at Doha airport soon after her release.



In the end, love was enough. She's safe and home. Bless you all ♥️ pic.twitter.com/0XQpFDZeMt — Free Kylie Moore-Gilbert (@FreeKylieMG) December 1, 2020



Moore-Gilbert was released last week in a swap for three Iranians linked to a botched plot to kill Israeli officials in Bangkok.

She was arrested by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in 2018, after attending an academic conference in the holy city of Qom in central Iran.

She was later charged with espionage and sentenced to 10 years in jail, allegations she has denied.

Read more:

Freed British-Australian academic thanks supporters after Iranian release

Australia’s FM Payne welcomes release of British-Australian academic from Iran jail

British-Australian Kylie Moore-Gilbert returns to Australia after Iran imprisonment

Last Update: Tuesday, 01 December 2020 KSA 16:17 - GMT 13:17