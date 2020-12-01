Saudi Arabia and Egypt discuss regional stability, Palestinian cause, Renaissance Dam

The Saudi-Egyptian Consultation Committee stressed the rejection of regional interference in Arab internal affairs and attempts to destabilize the region's security and stability, reported a joint press release on Tuesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The committee noted the importance of the Arab role and the role of the League of Arab States in resolving the region's crises within the framework of relevant international decisions and following international law principles.

In the final statement of the Follow-up and Political Consultation Committee between the two countries, the two stressed the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation in the Gulf, Bab al-Mandab, and the Red Sea, ejecting any attempt to affect freedom of navigation as this constitutes a threat to regional security and stability.

A binding agreement regarding the Renaissance Dam

The Saudi side affirmed its support for Egypt's efforts towards reaching a binding agreement for all parties regarding the Renaissance Dam to preserve Egyptian water security as an integral part of Arab water security and to enhance the preservation of security and peace in the African continent by entering into serious negotiations between the concerned parties.

The Egyptian side expressed its solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in all the measures it takes to protect its national security. The Egyptian side also affirmed its rejection of any attacks on the Kingdom's lands, stressing that the Kingdom's safety and the Arab Gulf region is an integral part of the Egyptian national security.

Stability in Libya

The two sides also stressed the need to preserve Libya's stability, unity, and territorial integrity, rejecting foreign interference in its affairs and attempts to destabilize the internal and regional conditions by supporting terrorism and extremism. The two sides stressed their position to reach a comprehensive political solution following what was agreed upon in the Berlin process and the Cairo Declaration issued in June 2020 and their support for rebuilding the Libyan state and its institutions.

To enhance economic cooperation between the two countries, they agreed on the necessity of removing obstacles that hinder the process of increasing trade and investment exchange between them. The two sides expressed their complete satisfaction with the development of cooperation in all fields, with the importance of continuing bilateral coordination between experts to reach more aspects of collaboration and coordination between the two brotherly countries.

The Palestinian cause

The two sides also stressed the importance of the Palestinian issue as the central issue of the Arab nation. They emphasized that a just and comprehensive solution requires establishing an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the borders of the 1967 agreement, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant international legitimacy decisions.

The repercussions of the Coronavirus pandemic on the two countries and its health, economic, and social consequences were discussed.

It is noteworthy that the committee held its meeting in Riyadh on Tuesday, and the Saudi side was led by Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs. The Egyptian side was led by Sameh Shukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Read more:

Egypt plans big rail expansion, nears agreement with Bechtel Corp

Egypt's al-Sisi discusses Nile waters and regional security during South Sudan visit

Al-Jubeir hits out at Iran’s Zarif: Saudi Arabia does not approve of assassinations

Last Update: Tuesday, 01 December 2020 KSA 22:08 - GMT 19:08