Egypt's Juhayna Food Industries chairman arrested

Egypt’s Juhayna Food Industries chairman Safwan Thabet was arrested on Monday pending an investigation, the company said on Wednesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The reasons behind the arrest were unknown to the company, Egypt’s largest dairy products and juices producer, said in statement to the bourse, which earlier suspended its shares. Juhayna will hold an emergency board meeting but continue to operate normally, the firm added.

Two security sources told Reuters that Thabet had been arrested for alleged “financial irregularities”. A company representative and the interior ministry could not be immediately reached for comment.

Read more:

Egypt dairy, juice firm Juhayna says net profit falls 23%

IMF reaches agreement with Egypt upon first review of $5.2 bln financing agreement

Egypt’s headline inflation quickens to 4.5 percent in October

Last Update: Wednesday, 02 December 2020 KSA 15:27 - GMT 12:27