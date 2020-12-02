Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi sets early election on June 6

The Iraqi prime minister's office, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, set on Tuesday, the early elections' date, next June 6.

A statement issued by Al-Kazemi's office stated its emphasis on the need to work for the success of early elections in Iraq.

On Monday, Al-Kazemi visited the headquarters of the Independent High Electoral Commission. The Commission briefed him on the preparations being made to secure the parliamentary elections' holding on the scheduled date, on the sixth of next June.

He also followed the course of the Commission's efforts to seek to overcome all obstacles that may face the electoral process and directed the relevant government agencies to overcome these obstacles as far as the matter related to them.

He stressed the importance of the House of Representatives approving the election financing law to allow sufficient time for the Commission to complete the technical and executive aspects and make it successful.

He also stressed the importance of the procedures accompanying the electoral process conforming to the law, to ensure its success and to preserve its integrity, and for the upcoming electoral process to be a true expression of the will of the Iraqi people and their free choices.

Also, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday that it had made great strides in the biometric voter registration and distribution of the biometric voter card.

A statement by the Commission stated that it "is working hard to secure the requirements of the voter register update process," indicating that "the Board of Commissioners approved the system of accreditation of local and international election observers, and the system of agents of candidates, parties, alliances, and campaigns."

The statement added that "the development and sustainability of the democratic process in Iraq require the Election Commission to make exceptional efforts to double, to hold early parliamentary elections."

