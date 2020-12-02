UAE’s UN mission calls for ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

The United Arab Emirates Mission to the United Nations called to intensify efforts on ending the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on Wednesday during the General Assembly's general debate on the Palestinian issue.
The UAE stressed its commitment on working with regional and international partners to find a solution to the Palestinian issue, the mission added.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The mission considered ending the conflict and achieving peace in the Middle East requires a contribution to creating an environment conducive to peace while rethinking previous approaches and taking new steps.
The United Arab Emirates Mission to the United Nations called on stopping illegal practices in the Palestinian territories.
"The UAE believes that it's signing of a treaty with Israel will support the continuation of the UAE's positive and effective role in efforts to bring peace to the Middle East," the mission added.
Read more:
First Israeli commercial flight takes off from Tel Aviv to UAE: Netanyahu spokesman
UAE-Israel: Flydubai launches first direct scheduled Dubai-Tel Aviv flight
Israel transfers over $1 bln to Palestinian Authority: Palestinian minister
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 02 December 2020 KSA 20:39 - GMT 17:39