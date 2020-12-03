Turkey reports magnitude 5 earthquake in southeastern city of Siirt

A magnitude 5 earthquake has struck Turkey's southeastern city of Siirt, according to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, or AFAD, said Thursday there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the quake that hit at a depth of 20 kilometers (12 miles) at 8:45 a.m. (5:45 a.m. GMT).

A magnitude 5 earthquake is are a mid-ranking earthquake that can cause considerable damage, according to The Associated Press.

Siirt is a majority-Kurdish town in eastern Turkey, close to the border with Syria and Iran.

Earthquakes are frequent across Turkey, which is crossed by various fault lines.

Last week, a magnitude 4.7 earthquake shook the eastern Malaya province, but no casualties were reported.

Earlier in the year, two deadly quakes struck the country: one killed 117 people in Izmir, while another killed 41 in Elazig province.

