Erdogan says he hopes France will get rid of Macron “burden” soon

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he hoped France would soon get rid of President Emmanuel Macron, describing him as a burden on France which was enduring dangerous times.

Ties between Turkey and France have been particularly tense in recent months over policy differences on Syria and the publishing of caricatures about Prophet Mohammad in France. Ankara and Paris have traded accusations about their roles in the Nagorno-Karabkah conflict.

“Macron is a burden on France. Macron and France are going through a very dangerous period actually. My hope is that France gets rid of the Macron trouble as soon as possible,” Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul after Friday prayers.

Last Update: Friday, 04 December 2020 KSA 15:21 - GMT 12:21