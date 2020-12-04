Killing of Soleimani shows what a real red line looks like: Pompeo at Manama Dialogue

Mike Pompeo discussed regional issues in the Middle East during an opening address at the IISS Manama Dialogue on Friday evening.
“We know our campaign is working because now the #Iranians are desperately signaling their willingness to return to the negotiating table to get sanctions relief,” says US Secretary of State Mike #Pompeo during his opening address at the #IISSMD20.https://t.co/gyA6hU9Fn7 pic.twitter.com/TMHG65gBO4— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) December 4, 2020
Pompeo addressed those who call for appeasement with Iran and the upcoming Biden administration by asking them to show wisdom regarding Tehran'sTehran's behavior.
"[Bahrain] agreed to combat all forms of antisemitism, including anti-Zionism and the delegitimization of the State of Israel. The descendants of Ismael are standing with the descendants of Isaac," added Pompeo.
"We do not want ISIS to return to Iraq or Iran'sIran's domination of it either; we want to have a balanced military presence in Iraq," he added.
"The Chinese Communist Party never wanted to behave like a normal regime because as its core, it's not one. Like Iran, the party is a revolutionary relic,"
Pompeo has seriously warned Middle Eastern countries about allowing China's access to areas such as telecommunication.
"Our deep commercial ties have blinded us to China's malign activities," Pompeo added.
"The World Health Organization has failed miserably in every country represented by today's audience in IISS Manama Dialogue 2020. It has become a political tool, not a scientific platform," Pompeo added.
Pompeo's closing message focused on not letting the Chinese Communist Party treat Middle Eastern countries like a vassal state.