Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes off Turkey’s Mediterranean coast

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck off the coast of Turkey’s Mediterranean coastal province of Antalya on Saturday, the Kandilli Observatory said.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 93.3 km (58 miles), it said, after revising the magnitude up from 5.4.

Turkish media said the earthquake was felt in Antalya and neighboring provinces. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to buildings.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Thursday, a magnitude 5 earthquake has struck Turkey's southeastern city of Siirt, according to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.

Read more:

Aegean Sea earthquake death toll rises as Turkish rescuers make final search

Turkey earthquake death toll reaches 100, with 98 dead in Izmir

Last Update: Saturday, 05 December 2020 KSA 16:32 - GMT 13:32